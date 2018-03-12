Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – School districts across the nation are preparing for what could be hundreds of thousands of students protesting on Wednesday.

Here in South Florida superintendents are embracing the movement advising it’s a teachable moment.

Organizers held a video conference Monday evening. Students across the nation plan to walk out of class Wednesday to mark the one month anniversary of the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I feel like all this legislation is being passed and not one time has someone stepped into Miami Edison and said what can we do for you guys? What can we do to help you guys succeed more,” one student on the call said.

The participants from Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Denver and other major cities are all hoping to push back against guns and the effort to put more guns in the classroom.

“It just sounds like making our schools into prisons, which they already are,” another student said.

Last week Florida passed laws allowing schools districts to arm school staff.

While most school boards, including Miami-Dade and Broward, are not interested, the measure is now in a federal proposal put out by President Trump Monday.

The plan calls for “rigorous” firearm training for some teachers, Congress to provide legislation to make background checks more effective and more mental health resources.

The President is pulling back on previous comments about raising the minimum age nationwide from 18 to 21 to buy an assault riffle.

“It doesn’t make sense I have to wait until I’m 21 to get a handgun but I can get this weapon at 18. I don’t know,” Trump said at a public discussion on the issue.

The White House admitted Monday they don’t have support in Congress.

“Without that support, it’s not as possible,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The President’s proposal will likely be in the cross hairs of national walkouts Wednesday.

Stoneman Douglas survivors continue to raise their voices.

Over the weekend several survivors shared their firsthand accounts of what happened on social media.

The teenagers writing the graphic details of what they witnessed.

One even taking on law enforcement for taking 11 minutes before entering the school saying, “While Officer Peterson kept 500 feet of distance and told others to do the same, this was my experience as a senior on the first floor of the 1200 building that day. Thank you for absolutely nothing.”

Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie is hoping the walkouts can be positive.

Monday he sent students home with a letter advising them that “staff will not interfere with peaceful student-led protests or gatherings at schools.”

Runcie went on to say he wants school staff to stay with the kids to keep them safe.

Indications are that there may be more walkouts in the near future as the #NeverAgain movement pushes forward.