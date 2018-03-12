Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN, TX (CBSMiami) – The Mayor of Austin and the city’s police chief are warning residents not to open any suspicious packages.

This after two exploded Monday morning, killing a 17-year-old male and injuring two women.

The second package exploded around noon. Officials say a woman in her 70s was taken to a local medical center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. A woman in her 80s was evaluated at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

The first happened in Central East Austin at a home where a suspicious package was left on the doorstep of a single-family residence. A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a woman in her 40s was injured.

Police are investigating whether the explosion is linked to another deadly home explosion on March 2nd when a man was killed. Police are investigating both cases as homicides.

Investigators searching for a motive for the crimes say they cannot rule out the possibility of both instances being hate related. Both homes where the packages were delivered belonged to African Americans.

Police Chief Brian Manley said it does not appear the packages were mailed but were instead delivered to the front doorstep in both cases.