PARIS (CBSMiami/CNN) – The founder of design house Givenchy, Hubert de Givenchy, has died at age 91.

The fashion designer’s death was confirmed via Givenchy’s official Twitter account.

Givenchy was famous for styling Audrey Hepburn’s “little black dress.”

The company said Givenchy was a “gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century.”

Givenchy was part of the elite cadre of Paris-based designers, including Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, who redefined fashion after World War II.

A towering man with impeccable manners, he forged close friendships with his famous clients, among them Liz Taylor, Jackie Kennedy and Princess Grace of Monaco.

He founded his label in 1952, selling it to luxury conglomerate LVMH in 1988.