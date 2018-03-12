Filed Under:Entertainment, Fashion, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARIS (CBSMiami/CNN) – The founder of design house Givenchy, Hubert de Givenchy, has died at age 91.

The fashion designer’s death was confirmed via Givenchy’s official Twitter account.

Givenchy was famous for styling Audrey Hepburn’s “little black dress.”

The company said Givenchy was a “gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century.”

Givenchy was part of the elite cadre of Paris-based designers, including Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, who redefined fashion after World War II.

A towering man with impeccable manners, he forged close friendships with his famous clients, among them Liz Taylor, Jackie Kennedy and Princess Grace of Monaco.

He founded his label in 1952, selling it to luxury conglomerate LVMH in 1988.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Sign Up Now For Our Bracket ChallengeEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch