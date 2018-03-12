Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK, NY (CBSMiami) — It’s been over two decades since O.J. Simpson was found not guilty in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Now, for the first time, we’re hearing him talk about the crimes hypothetically, in an interview with publisher Judith Regan that was taped in 2006.

The interview was broadcast for the first time on Sunday.

“It’s very difficult for me because its hypothetical – I know and I accept the fact that people are going to feel whatever they want to,” said O.J. Simpson while laughing.

In his hypothetical play-by-play, Simpson said he and a friend named “Charlie” went to Nicole Brown Simpson’s house on June 12, 1994, the night she was brutally murdered along with Goldman.

“As things got heated. I just remember Nicole fell and hurt herself, this guy kind of got into a karate thing. I remember I grabbed the knife. I do remember that portion, taking the knife from Charlie and to be honest after that I don’t remember except I’m standing there and there’s all kind of stuff around,” said Simpson. “I think everything is covered… would have been covered in blood.”

Simpson alternates between talking about “Charlie” and speaking in first person.

“You write about removing a glove before taking the knife from Charlie,” said Regan.

“You know, I have no conscious memory of doing that but obviously I must have because they found the glove there,” said Simpson.

The former football star then says he and Charlie fled and tossed the bloody clothes.

“I think Charlie is OJ – this is no hypothetical,” said Chris Darden who was also part of the special and one of the prosecutors in the criminal trial where Simpson was found not guilty. “I think he’s confessed to murder.”

“This idea that this is a confession interview is a joke,” said Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne.

On Sunday, Lavergne claimed Regan was leading Simpson through the interview to push book sales.

“This was scripted by Judith Regan – the publisher of the book. Mr. Simpson went along with it because, quite frankly, he got a lot of money up front to go along with this,” said Lavergne.

More than a decade later, Lavergne says his client is moving on. Still, the public may not be ready to do so.

“Everyone’s going to give their opinion. He was guilty or he was purged of his guilt. Whatever you want to take from it, I cannot control it,” said Simpson.

In a statement, Regan told CBS News, “As anyone can see from his responses on the special, I did not feed him lines.”

An attorney for Ron Goldman’s father said, “While justice has eluded our family, FOX entertainment enables everyone to make their own judgment.”

In a 1997 civil trial, Simpson was found liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.