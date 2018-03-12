Filed Under:Dolphins, Local TV, Miami Dolphins, Ndamukong Suh, NFL, sports

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins may be about to lose another star player – defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Suh will reportedly be released by the team, ESPN and CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald reported Monday.

The team will reportedly make it official on Wednesday.

Suh may have hinted the upcoming move in a Twitter video on Monday in which he said, “There will be some exciting things going on.”

Last week, the team released another star player – Jarvis Landry.

 

