FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – A decision has been made regarding some of the footage from last month’s school shooting in Parkland.

A Florida judge has ruled that surveillance video should be made public that shows events outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the Valentine’s Day massacre that killed 17 people.

The judge Monday agreed with news outlets including The Associated Press that the video should be released.

The judge stayed his order until noon Thursday to allow for a possible appeal.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office and School Board had resisted the video release, saying it was exempt from disclosure in part because it was evidence in an active investigation.

Authorities say it depicts actions during the shooting by former deputy Scot Peterson, who was armed and assigned to the school but never went inside.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces 34 murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting.

