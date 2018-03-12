Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 50-year-old Hialeah resident was fatally shot outside her apartment allegedly by her next-door neighbor.

Her boyfriend says the victim is named Lourdes Torres.

According to Torres’s boyfriend, Devis Leyva, he had several run-ins with neighbor Jose Suarez, 72, because of a parking spot.

Leyva claims the neighbor would argue that he parked too close to his wife’s car adding his neighbor once threatened him with a gun because of that.

But Leyva says Torres had nothing to do with that, in fact, she didn’t even drive.

Leyva says Torres was shot near the stairs Sunday afternoon.

He was not home at the time but when he returned and saw their apartment complex at 950 West 3rd Avenue filled with police, he had a feeling it was his girlfriend who had been killed.

Suarez is now in custody.

According to the police report, officers found him in the complex with a gun in his waistband and when officers tried to talk to him, Suarez ‘spontaneously’ stated that he ‘shot’ Torres.

From there, the officer removed a 9MM Berretta firearm from Suarez’s waistband, according to the police report.

Suarez told police that he was involved in a verbal altercation with Torres and her significant other over a parking space. He claims that when they crossed paths Sunday, Torress ‘lunged at him with a knife,’ at which time he shot the victim in the head.

He later changed his story two more times and, when he was confronted about it again, told police, ‘you got me,’ in Spanish.

Hialeah police continue with their investigation.