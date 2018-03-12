By Giovanna Maselli
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With International Day of Happiness just days away, it would be nice to know which cities in the U.S. are the happiest.

Personal finance website WalletHub took on that question and released its findings in their 2018 Happiest Cities in America report.

The happiest place in America is Fremont, California which also has the lowest separation and divorce rate (16.52%), according to the report.

In a close second is Bismarck, North Dakota and, in 3rd place, San Jose, California.

What about Florida?

Well, the Sunshine State did make it on the list in various spots. The first place to pop up was Cape Coral at #37 and Port St. Lucie just under it at #38. The following Florida locations also made it on the list.

  • #49 – Pembroke Pines
  • #74 -Tallahassee
  • #89 – Orlando
  • #91 – Fort Lauderdale
  • #124 – Hialeah
  • #126 – Miami
  • #127 – Tampa
  • #133 – Jacksonville
  • #137 – St. Petersburg

As for some of the cities on the opposite side of the spectrum, Gilbert, Arizona was at the bottom of the list with St. Paul, Minnesota,  and Oakland, California before it.

The team behind the report came up with the results after analyzing 28 key indicators of happiness ranging from depression rates to income-growth to average leisure time each day in more than 180 of the largest cities in the U.S.

From there, they came out with their overall rankings and rated each city based on emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment.

To check out their full results, click here. Also, don’t forget to celebrate  International Day of Happiness on March 20th.

