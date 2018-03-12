Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMIami) – A now-former South Florida police officer explains his actions on the day he shot and killed an unarmed driver.

In a newly-released video from the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, investigators ask Officer Nouman Raja to go through what happened the night of October 18th 2015.

Raja gets emotional as he described to investigators what he says happened right before he shot and killed 31-year-old Corey Jones.

“At midnight I would go set up the decoy cars. I would dress down in street clothes,” explained Raja about his assignment that night as he drove around residential neighborhoods to see if there were any burglaries occurring.

On that night, the former Palm Beach Gardens officer who was in plain clothes and driving an unmarked vehicle, spotted Jones’ broken down SUV off an I-95 ramp.

“I didn’t think there was anybody in there and as I got close to the vehicle and the door swung open and this guy jumps out, not immediately, jumps out and then he’s like, ‘I’m OK. I’m OK, man,’” said Raja.

Raja tells investigators he was wearing the same exact clothing he’s seen wearing on the video — a tan shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

Raja says he identified himself as a police officer as he approached Jones, and he says Jones drew his weapon and pointed it at him.

“I immediatealy shouted, ‘Drop the gun!’” Raja’s voice starts breaking.

Raja gets emotional throughout the interview with detectives as he describes fearing for his life.

“It just like, immediately your family flash, your kids, in front of you and you’re like [expletive] and I immediately, ‘Drop the gun! Drop the gun!’” said Raja.

Jones’ call to roadside assistance recorded some of the exchange between Jones and Raja and it contradicts Raja’s version of events.

The state attorney says at no time during the recording did Raja say he was a police officer.

CBS4 News reached out to Raja’s attorney for an interview but he declined.