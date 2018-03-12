Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Five of the six people onboard a helicopter that crashed into New York City’s East River have died.

Witnesses report seeing the propellers stop mid-air before the chopper just dropped.

Cell phone video showing the moment the helicopter, being used for a photo shoot, crashed into the water. Police say two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others taken to the hospital in critical condition later died. A sixth person, the pilot, is the sole survivor. Rescuers say he managed to free himself and was picked up by a tugboat.

“Someone climbed out of the helicopter and then was on top of the yellow raft. Screaming help and waving his arms like this,” said Brianna Jesme and Celia Skvaril who witnessed the crash.

In radio transmissions, the pilot issued a distress call of “Mayday” a few seconds later, he uses the words “engine failure”.

“I saw like the propellers kind of stop. But it looked almost like it was supposed to land, like it was making an emergency water landing. Within a minute literally, it was like completely submerged, and all that was there was the yellow raft,” said Kkvaril.

Firefighters say the chopper went down in 50 feet of water, in frigid temperatures, which contributed to a very challenging rescue.

“One of the most difficult parts of the operation we’re told is the five people besides the pilot were all tightly harnessed so these harnesses had to be cut and removed in order to get these folks off of the helicopter which was upside down at the time and completely submerged,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

The aircraft was owned by Liberty Helicopters. The company offers both private charters and sightseeing tours for tourists.

The National Transportation Safety Board is heading up the investigation to determine what, exactly, caused the crash.