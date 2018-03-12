Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have a mystery on their hands after a burned body was discovered in a field.

Just after 11:15 a.m. Monday, someone called the police that there was a body in a field at SW 240th Street and 159th Avenue. The area is the agricultural district.

Investigators said because of the extent of the decay, they were not immediately able to determine if the body was that of a male or female.

A source told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the body was male.

Neighbors are concerned.

“It’s kind of crazy. It’s kind of crazy because out here e don’t see these kinds of things,” said Angela Zayas.

Zayas said she and her family have lived in the neighborhood for 25 years.

“It’s a wonderful area. No one bothers you. Neighbors are far apart,” she said.

Investigators are working to determine if this person’s death was a murder or a suicide. They’ve said they’re not sure how long the body was in the field.

Zayas hopes they get to the bottom of this quick.

“Yes, I do. It’s just that it is so close and we never had this kind of thing happen before,” she said.