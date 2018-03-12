Filed Under:Beyonce, Jay-Z, On the Run II, Tour

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z and Beyonce have announced they’ll hit the road together this summer and fall for a stadium tour.

The hip-hop super couple will kick off their “On the Run II” tour June 6 in Cardiff, Wales. The tour will hit 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe and 21 cities in North America, including Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 19.

The tour is a reprise of the couple’s joint 2014 six-week “On the Run” tour across North America and two dates in Paris, which were filmed for an HBO special. This time the tour will end Oct. 2 in Vancouver.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Sign Up Now For Our Bracket ChallengeEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch