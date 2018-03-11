Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – White House officials are clarifying President Trump’s position on North Korea after the surprise announcement he has agreed to meet with leader Kim Jong Un.

The President is also rallying behind Republican Rick Saccone just before a special House election in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

White House officials say North Korea won’t have to meet any further conditions for a meeting between leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump to go forward.

“This potential meeting has been agreed to, there are no additional conditions being stipulated, but, again they — they cannot engage in missile testing, they cannot engage in nuclear testing and they can’t publicly object to the U.S. South Korea planned military exercises,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah.

Critics of the President’s decision to meet Kim Jong Un say it is too rash and will only help to legitimize the North Korean dictator.

“What I want to see, I think what all of us want to see, is the prep work done for this kind of meeting,” said Sen. Jeff Flake.

President Trump says he’s willing to extend trust to North Korea’s leader.

“They’re not sending missiles up and I believe that, I do,” Trump said. “I think they want to make peace. It’s time. They’ve shown great strength.”

The President addressed North Korea at a rally to boost Republican Rick Saccone, who’s in a tight race in Tuesday’s special Congressional election in western Pennsylvania.

“No more downtown Pittsburgh liberal to Congress,” said Saccone. “I’m battle tested and ready to serve.”

Saccone is battling political newcomer, Democrat Conor Lamb….who held a rally with mine workers Sunday.

“Our friends on the Republican side seem to have forgotten what it means to keep a promise,” Lamb said.

The results of Tuesday’s vote could be a sign of what’s to come in November.

Military exercises held by South Korea and the U.S. are scheduled for April, always a point of great contention for North Korea.