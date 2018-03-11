Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Trump was back on the campaign trail Saturday, lending his support to a Congressional candidate.

Republican Rick Saccone is running against Democrat Conor Lamb in a special US House election in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

President Trump was where he loves to be Saturday night….at a campaign rally.

The President traveled to Moon Township, Pennsylvania outside Pittsburgh to hold a rally for Republican Rick Saccone, a state representative trying to hold on to a House seat that has been in GOP hands for 15 years.

“Do me a favor, vote for Rick Saccone and we can leave right now,” Trump said at the rally.

Some Washington Republicans have criticized Saccone’s campaign, for its lackluster fundraising and events schedule.

Going into Tuesday’s election, he’s essentially tied with Democrat Conor Lamb, who has never run for public office.

Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned on Lamb’s behalf on Tuesday.

Saturday morning, the Russia investigation once again surfaced for President Trump.

ABC News aired an interview with former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg after he testified Friday before a federal grand jury connected to Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

“I don’t think it’s a witch hunt,” said Nunberg. “There’s a lot of there, there.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions also weighed in on his recusal from the investigation while speaking at Georgetown University.

“That was what I was advised by the professional people in the department and I felt like I had to recuse myself,” said Sessions.

But President Trump had other concerns this weekend: Trying to give a candidate a lift in a race that could be an indication of what’s to come in the midterm elections in November.

The race is in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District, a largely working class area that went to President Trump by a large margin in 2016.