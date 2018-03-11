Filed Under:Cab Driver Shot, Florida, Local TV, Teen

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A teen found himself behind bars after taking an extreme measure to refusing to pay his cab fare.

Authorities have charged a Florida teen they say refused to pay his cab fare and instead shot the taxi driver.

Orange County Sherriff’s officials say the taxi driver stopped Thursday afternoon to get gas.

The 17-year-old suspect refused to pay his fare and shot the victim.

The teen was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

The Associated Press is not naming him because he is a minor. He turns 18 on Monday.

The taxi driver was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury.

