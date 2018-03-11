Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – A special award for one of the most outspoken voices of the Never Again movement.

Emma Gonzalez, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was named the Voice For Equality honoree on Saturday night.

The award was presented by Equality Florida, an organization that fights for the LGBT community.

Gonzalez, who is the president of the Stoneman Douglas Gay-Straight Alliance, is now focusing her efforts on gun control.

“We never stop thinking about the people who we lost and the people who are injured and its important to remember that [winning an award] isn’t something that I look forward to, this is just something that happened,” she said.