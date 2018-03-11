By David Dwork
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes are heading back to the NCAA Tournament.

On Sunday it was revealed that the Hurricanes will be a six seed in the South Regional.

Miami will face 11 seed Loyola-Chicago on Thursday in Dallas.

This is the third consecutive year, and tenth time in Canes Hoops history, that Miami will play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hurricanes head into the big dance with a 22-9 record this season.

They went 11-7 in the powerhouse Atlantic Coast Conference.

A total of nine teams from the ACC made it into the event known as March Madness.

Additionally, Miami will be joined by in-state rivals Florida and Florida State in the tournament.

