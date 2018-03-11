Filed Under:Budget, Florida, Lawmakers, Legislators, Local TV, Politics, Tallahassee

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s been a busy week in Tallahassee for lawmakers.

Florida legislators are poised to approve a nearly $89 billion budget and end their annual session.

The Florida Legislature is scheduled to meet Sunday where lawmakers are expected to approve a new budget as well as a tax cut package.

Legislators extended their session because they were unable to finish work on the budget in time. Florida has a 72-hour “cooling off period” to make sure everyone can read the budget before the final vote.

The 60-day session was supposed to end on Friday. Legislators got bogged down during budget negotiations while they spent hours debating and working on a comprehensive gun and school safety bill.

The new budget includes increased funding for public schools and universities and sets aside $100 million for Florida’s land preservation program.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Sign Up Now For Our Bracket ChallengeEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch