MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dwyane Wade is following up on a promise to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that he would be involved in helping them create change.

This weekend Wade is hosting a free art gallery in Wynwood’s Art Walk and is calling it “Parkland 17” in honor of the victims of the deadly school shooting last month.

In honor of the lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, I’m dedicating a special exhibit called “Parkland 17” at Art Walk in Miami. Come out this weekend to honor the lives that were lost. #MSDStrong #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/UoBEvNhMdD — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 9, 2018

The gallery will be open for 17 hours, beginning Saturday at noon.

It will be open Saturday until midnight before reopening on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Along with the art exhibit, the event is also a call to action.

There will be a call to action center where people are encouraged to stop by and contact their representatives by using the “Ring Your Rep Phone Booth” and discuss their feelings on gun control.