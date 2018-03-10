By Lisa Petrillo
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — The South Beach Wine and Food  Festival celebrated 17 years here in South Florida recently.  One top chef, author and TV personality has been a regular at the festival for many years, Giada De Laurentiis.

giada dilaurentis miami beach key to the city

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo caught up with Giada the night she hosted Barilla Italian Bites on the Beach, when she was given a key to the city by Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

DeLaurentiis talked to Petrillo about why she comes to the festival every year, her busy career which includes a new cookbook coming out in later this month and her favorite, easy Italian dishes she makes at home.

