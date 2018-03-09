Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 7-year-old South Florida girl.

Her name is Dejah Hawkins and she is from Miami Gardens.

Authorities say she has been missing since January 24th.

She was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of NW 192nd Street.

Investigators believe she may be with her mother, Ashley McCoy.

It’s believed they could still be in the Miami area or possibly Indiana.

If you have any information or have seen them, call police.