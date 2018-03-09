Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Local TV, Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach club is under fire for horsing around – literally.

Wednesday night Mokai Lounge apparently arranged to have a horse brought into the packed club.

Ixamar Palumbo posted a video on Facebook which showed the horse’s entrance. The horse is led into the club by a man, on it’s back are a male little person and woman in a thong bikini. At one point the man gets off.

As the horse is led around the club, it slips and falls, knocking the woman off its back. The handler then tries to maneuver it out of the crowd.

Joel Franco also posted a video of the fall on Twitter.

On Thursday, Miami Beach police released a statement which said, “MBPD was made aware of the alleged incident at Mokai. We are very concerned over the allegations. As such, we have launched a joint investigation with Miami Beach Code Enforcement.”

“The horse is not hurt. The marketing director who arranged the stunt has been suspended without pay. I am cooperating with the authorities,” club owner Roman Jones told CBS4’s Gary Nelson.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. Previous stunts included a smaller horse with the club’s name painted on its side and a camel.

painted horse Investigation Underway After Miami Beach Club Caught Horsin Around

Painted Horse at Mokai (Source: Instagram)

camel Investigation Underway After Miami Beach Club Caught Horsin Around

Camel at Mokai (Source: Instagram)

