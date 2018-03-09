Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Governor Rick Scott has signed a school safety gun bill in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In the shooting’s aftermath, Scott broke with the NRA. He had received top marks from the lobbying group in the past for supporting gun-rights measures, and his new stance reinvigorated the gun-control movement.

Before signing the bill, Scott referenced the mass shootings at the Pulse nightclub and Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. He said it was time for a change.

“I cannot possibly convey to you the grief that I’ve seen and felt attending funerals and spending time with these families. The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do as governor is try to find the words to console a parent who lost their child,” said Scott.

Scott said when he tasked lawmakers with coming up with gun reform legislation, he knew it would be difficult.

“We have to be very careful as we balance our individual rights with our need for public safety,” he said.

The measure raises the minimum age to buy rifles from 18 to 21 and extend a three-day waiting period for handgun purchases to include long guns. It also creates a so-called guardian program enabling school employees and many teachers to carry handguns if they go through law enforcement training and their school districts agree to participate.

Scott was against arming teachers, but the bill makes it voluntary and he found that acceptable if schools wanted to opt out.

Other provisions would create new mental health programs for schools and establish an anonymous tip line where students and others could report threats to schools. The bill also bans bump stocks that allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire and seeks to improve communication between schools, law enforcement, and state agencies.

“This is a first step, and if we really want to do something to combat gun violence, like what we saw in Parkland, we must require universal background checks on the purchase of a gun and get these assault rifles off our streets. Until we’ve done that, we still have a lot of work to do,” said Sen. Bill Nelson in a statement.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)