MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the dark comedy ‘Gringo’ Joel Egerton plays a creepy, greedy partner at a pharmaceutical company named Richard.

His partner is Elaine, played by Charlize Theron.

They sent their honest and upstanding employee Harold, played by David Oyelowo, to Mexico — setting him up to deal with evil drug leaders and the police.

“What I love is the beautiful nature, because he [Harold] is an immigrant, he wants not just to see the good in people but he wants to see the good in America and, unfortunately, it’s through his eyes we see the not so good in America,” said Egerton.

The film is directed by Edgerton’s brother Nash, his first American film.

“Ultimately I want it to be entertaining and fun and want it to surprise people and then spread the message if you do good things, good things come back to you and if you do bad things, bad things come back to you,” said Nash.

And for these Aussie brothers, getting to work together again was all that and then some.

“I always try to jump at the chance at doing something with Nash. And we’re doing it in so many ways. Even if he’s on the other side of the world, I’ll call him and ask him for advice. But this movie was the chance for us to be in the trenches together,” said Joel.

Brotherly Love works both on camera and off – Gringo opens in theatres Friday.