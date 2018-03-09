Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a Coral Springs resident and former FBI agent who went missing in Iran are not giving up hope that he will be found alive.

Friday, March 9th, marks the 11 year anniversary of Bob Levinson’s disappearance.

In 2007, Levinson, who was working for the CIA, flew to an Iranian island to meet with an American fugitive he hoped to cultivate as an informant. He never returned.

Members of the Levinson family have traveled to Iran twice to find Levinson, they’ve returned empty-handed both times.

The Iranian government denies holding him hostage. Senator Marco Rubio doesn’t buy that.

“The Iranian regime’s continued denial of his whereabouts is farcical. Little occurs in the country without Iran’s Islamic rulers knowing about it,” said Rubio in a statement. “Last year, Senator Nelson and I introduced a resolution in the Senate urging the president and our allies to press Iran on Bob’s disappearance. I hope the Senate will pass this resolution soon and remind Tehran that we will never forget about Bob. I remain committed as ever to bringing Bob Levinson back home to his family.”

On Thursday, the Levinson family gathered for lunch in Tamarac for the 11th year without the family patriarch.

“It’s been 11 years and we’ve been working with three administrations to get him back,” Christine said. “Iran said they would cooperate but so far they have given us no information on him.”

“The Iranians need to come to the table and the Trump Administration needs to keep the pressure on Iran,” said Robert’s son Dan. “The Obama Administration tried to put pressure on Iran but the Trump Administration needs to do more to get him home.”

Last year, the Levinson family filed a lawsuit against Iran claiming they had him kidnapped and tortured him.

“Three weeks after his disappearance an Iranian government news outlet, Press TV, announced that he had been taken into custody by Iranian security authorities but was expected to be released shortly,” the complaint alleges.

He was not, according to the family.

Several years ago, his family received video and pictures of Levinson in captivity, but not a word since.

If Iran does have him in custody, Levinson would be the longest held U.S. civilian by a foreign government.