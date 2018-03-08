Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office released some of the 911 calls that came in as the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School unfolded.

Many are from terrified parents who knew their children were in danger.

BSO released 10 of 81 calls made the day accused shooter Nikolaus Cruz gunned down 17 innocent people.

One of the calls came from a student hiding in a classroom.

You can hear the student whispering over the phone to a dispatcher trying to get help.

He says, “Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school is being shot up.”

The operator then repeats the statement and can hardly hear the student pleading for help. She then asks, “Are you at the school? Hello?”

Another call is made by a man standing next to a mother.

He heard her on the phone with her daughter who was inside the school.

At one point you can hear the mother in the background telling her daughter she loves her and asks her to fake dead.

The mother is heard saying, “Oh my God, I love you. I love you. It’s going to be fine! Can you hide in there? Can you play dead? You need to fake dead!”

The operator who was on the call that lasted more than 16 minutes, sighs, “oh my God.”

Other calls made that day came from 911 operators in neighboring cities sharing calls they received at their center.

The 50-minute log of calls gives more insight as to what the kids were seeing and feeling on that horrible day in February.