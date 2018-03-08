Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – So what’s behind the name SuViche? Let’s just say it’s a blend.

“The ‘Su’ is from sushi while “Viche” is from ceviche. SuViche,” said Corporate Chef Arturo Machado.

SuViche is located on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The concept is what it sounds like – a Peruvian restaurant with an Asian kick.



“In Peru, we have a lot of Chinese, Korean, and Japanese. An example, in my case, when I was in school 50 percent of my friends were Japanese,” he said.

This is the fourth SuViche restaurant in the South Florida based restaurant group.

SuViche stands not to represent Japanese or Peruvian cuisines independently, the concept is to create a new type of cuisine that blends the ingredients and traditions. It’s also about being saucy.

Signs everywhere read “Let’s get saucy!”

“That’s our theme. We have a lot of sauces,” said Machado.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo’s tasting began with a cold dish called “Ceviche Chifa.”

“This one is a classic between Japanese flavors and classical Peruvian ceviche,” said Machado.

It’s a mix of wild cut shrimp, squid, and all sorts of special secret ingredients. Then it’s time for the sauce – known as The Leche de Tigre!

“It’s like the DNA of the ceviche,” said Machado who topped it with pickled ginger onions and crispy wontons.



“I feel everything, the hot, the citrus, the fish which is so tender,” said Petrillo.

Back in the kitchen, Machado prepared a Perfection Roll – crispy shrimp, cream cheese, and real crab salad, topped with avocado and tempura flakes, and garnished with spicy mayo and eel sauce.



“You can taste the ocean flavor but it’s not strong,” said Machado.

‘There’s a sweet and a heat in the sauce,” said Petrillo.

“I always say for me, spicy mayo and eel sauce they go so good together,” said Machado.

The Lomo Saltado – is steak sautéed with red and green onions, tomatoes along with their signature secret Lomo Sauce served with a side of crispy French fries and white rice.

“It’s smoky, a little salty with the soy sauce. It’s earthy,” said Machado.

“Earthy is a really good word like if you had a wonderful Peruvian chef mom, that’s what it feels like,” said Petrillo.

“It reminds me when I was a kid in my house,” said Machado.

Oh and cheers to a drink Petrillo couldn’t pronounce but definitely enjoyed.

“So the name of the drink is called Chicha Maracuya. Oh my, it’s like a very fancy punch with a kick,” she said with a laugh.

SuViche is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner – happy hour every day.

For more info: www.suviche.com