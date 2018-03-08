Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing packages that were delivered to a home.

It happened in the 200 block of SW 55th Avenue on Wednesday, February 28th.

A wearing an orange and yellow Water and Sewer safety vest, the man nonchalantly walked up to the home’s front porch, peeked in a window, and then started picking up, and putting down, the packages left by couriers.

Finally, he gathered all of the packages up and walked off with them.

Anyone with information that can help the police is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477) or visit http://www.crimestoppersmiami.com.