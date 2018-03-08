Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Stoneman Douglas students and parents at the center of the movement for political change have set up their first official office space.

It’s their first long-term step toward bringing their movement nationwide and CBS News got a behind the scene look.

“So the significance of today is we’re moving into an office space,” said Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Senior David Hogg. “This is definitely not going to be our last. We’re probably going to need a bigger one than this in a couple months, if not, weeks.”

During the tour, Hogg and another student were talking about drawing congressional district maps.

“It shows what we are doing is getting some support and we’re really organizing this into a full-fledged effort,” said Hogg.

“These students are my heroes. They have been heroic. They have fought for their right to go to school and live. Having gotten to know all of these parents, they are my heroes also. We are all going to stand strong and all going to continue to fight,” said Fred Guttenberg whose daughter was killed in the school shooting on Valentine’s Day along with 16 others.

Florida Senators passed a bill 20 -18 Monday in reaction to last month’s shooting at the Parkland high school.

“All eyes are on the House at this point so I’m heading to Tallahassee tomorrow. I’m going to talk with anybody who has any doubts about this legislation,” said Ryan Petty who also lost his daughter in the shooting.