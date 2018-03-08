Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – A hero student from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting continues to fight for his life.

Anthony Borges is back in the intensive care unit and listed in critical condition.

He was shot five times and is now in a medically induced coma.

Borges’ father posted on Facebook that doctors detected a possible abdomen infection and an ulcer in his small intestine, caused by one of the bullets.

The Borges’ family attorney is saying the young man is strong but his body is suffering.

“The body is taking a beating from all the medications and all the operations and everything,” said attorney Alex Arreaza.

Classmates call Borges a hero. The day of the shooting, the 15-year-old used his body to block a doorway, preventing the shooter from entering and saving numerous lives.

Borges was hit by five bullets from the gunman’s high-powered riffle, shattering his legs, hips and abdomen.

“I said ‘kid I got to ask you because I’m really curious here. What possessed you to do that?’” Arreaza said. “And he looked at me and said ‘I had to do it or they would get hurt.’”

Since the shooting Borges has had a number of visitors, including his teacher who has asked for prayers for his speedy recovery.

The community is responding to the mounting medical bills for Borges. His GoFundMe page has raised more than $600,000 so far.

Borges is not in the clear yet. Family says there are likely a few more surgeries coming later this week.

Earlier this week the Borges family filed notice they intend to sue the Broward County Schools, the Sheriff’s office and the FBI for negligence.

They were one of the first families to do so.