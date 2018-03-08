Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – A Coral Springs family marked a somber anniversary on Thursday.

It’s been 11 years since 69-year-old Robert Levinson went missing in Iran while on a mission for the CIA.

If he’s alive, he’s been held longer than any other American hostage.

Iran claims it has no information on him, but the Levinson family is not giving up hope.

“He has missed 11 years but he is staying alive just so he can see his family,” said Robert’s wife Christine.

The Levinson family gathered for lunch in Tamarac for the 11th year without the family patriarch.

“It’s been 11 years and we’ve been working with three administrations to get him back,” Christine said. “Iran said they would cooperate but so far they have given us no information on him.”

“The Iranians need to come to the table and the Trump Administration needs to keep the pressure on Iran,” said Robert’s son Dan. “The Obama Administration tried to put pressure on Iran but the Trump Administration needs to do more to get him home.”

At the time of his disappearance, Levinson had flown to an Iranian island to meet with an American fugitive he hoped to cultivate as an informant.

His family marked the anniversary of his disappearance with former FBI agents who’ve given them support throughout the years.

Levinson’s daughter brought everyone up to date on efforts to get her father back and the toll it’s taken on three generations of the family.

“My son Bobby is named after him, he just kicked cancer’s butt a year ago and my father has no idea,” said Susan Levinson, Robert’s daughter. “I know I named my son appropriately because my father is my hero and the strongest person I know besides this woman right here.”

Members of the Levinson family have traveled to Iran twice to find Robert, returning empty handed both times.

The Iranian government denies holding him hostage.