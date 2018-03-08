Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A bloody pair of Nikes on the ground, police evidence markers that stretch for about a quarter mile, and a neighborhood where no one wants to talk to the media about a deadly double shooting out of fear.
The gunshots rang out in the early morning hours near NE 90th Avenue and NE 8th Street.
“Six gunshots but I wasn’t sure if it was gunshots or fireworks or something,” said one resident who lives nearby. “Of course I’m scared, my son goes to school right down the street and walks to school.”
When Miami-Dade police and fire rescue arrived they found one man dead on the street and a second man with a gunshot wound.
The crime scene stretched down the street to Military Trails Park.
Neighbors described a late night sight of three men walking together when an argument started. They said there was pushing, the shoving, and then gunfire.
Police arrived minutes later, the injured man lurched for the door of an officers patrol car seeking help. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Investigators, who spent the morning piecing together what happened, were able to recover the gun they believe was used in the shooting.
