MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Users on social media are reporting that their Alexa is randomly laughing at them out of nowhere.

One Twitter user said, “So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me.”

Amazon has stated that in rare circumstances, Alexa can mistakenly hear the phrase ‘Alexa, laugh.’

This is prompting Amazon to change the phrase to ‘Alexa, can you laugh?’ which is less likely to have false positives.

 

