The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida is happy to announce two awesome events coalescing into one incredible day of fun: The Southern Uprising Tour & Krome BBQ Cook-off starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018.

The Southern Uprising Tour brings together the very best of Country and Southern Rock with four acts that have helped define, establish and popularize the genre. From all corners of the South, this Tour brings living legends of American music to one stage for a night filled with passionate and raucous performances of beloved songs. Delight in a master class of fiddling with Charlie Daniels and his band, the hits of the Marshall Tucker Band, Tampa’s legendary Outlaws and singer, songwriter and actor Travis Tritt!

BBQ aficionados can sample from various competitors vying for prizes and bragging rights in the

Krome BBQ Cook-off featuring Boston Butt, Chicken, Pork Ribs and Specialty categories for a simply deeeeeeee-licious feast! Tribal members will be competing alongside too, looking to see who’s got the best Fry Bread in town. Fry Bread, to be your favorite snack, is a Native American staple. Churros and Elephant Ears beware!

This righteous jam has everything your family needs for a great time filled with music, good food and drinks. General Admission tickets as well as one-in-a-lifetime “Meet & Greet” packages available.

CLICK HERE for more information and tickets and don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram @Miccosukee.Resort.Gaming.

Gator Jam is an annual festival held at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming in the Spring featuring the biggest names in Southern Rock and Country as well as a few musical surprises thrown in for good measure! Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, established in 1999 and operated by the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, is located at the edge of the beautiful Florida Everglades at 500 SW 177 AVE. For more information, please call 305-925-2555 or visit online.

Above content provided by Miccosukee Resort & Gaming