WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson outlined a plan Wednesday to provide federal grants to states for establishing gun violence restraining orders.

“It would be a tool,” Rubio said, stressing due process provisions, to prevent “dangerous individuals from being able to take the next step and actually take the lives of innocent people.”

Rubio and Nelson plan to file the legislation, called the Gun Violence Restraining Order bill, in order to give incentives to states enacting those protection orders. The incentives would come in the form of grants from the Department of Justice over the next five years.

The orders would allow family members or law enforcement officials to petition courts to prohibit the purchase or possession of guns by people who are deemed a significant threat.

Rubio said he hopes more states enact gun violence protection orders that might prevent shootings like the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre that killed 17 people.

Sen. Bill Nelson said he backed the proposal, but he also wants universal background checks and more restrictions on assault weapons.

“Ultimately I think that the solution to the problem is universal background checks and the removal of assault weapons off of our streets. But this is a step in the right direction and we’ve got to be practical. As Senator Rubio has said, given the environment around here and the sway of the NRA there are certain things that aren’t going to be passed.”