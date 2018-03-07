Filed Under:Bill Nelson, Gun Violence, Local TV, Marco Rubio, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson outlined a plan Wednesday to provide federal grants to states for establishing gun violence restraining orders.

“It would be a tool,” Rubio said, stressing due process provisions, to prevent “dangerous individuals from being able to take the next step and actually take the lives of innocent people.”

Rubio and Nelson plan to file the legislation, called the Gun Violence Restraining Order bill, in order to give incentives to states enacting those protection orders. The incentives would come in the form of grants from the Department of Justice over the next five years.

The orders would allow family members or law enforcement officials to petition courts to prohibit the purchase or possession of guns by people who are deemed a significant threat.

Rubio said he hopes more states enact gun violence protection orders that might prevent shootings like the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre that killed 17 people.

Sen. Bill Nelson said he backed the proposal, but he also wants universal background checks and more restrictions on assault weapons.

“Ultimately I think that the solution to the problem is universal background checks and the removal of assault weapons off of our streets. But this is a step in the right direction and we’ve got to be practical. As Senator Rubio has said, given the environment around here and the sway of the NRA there are certain things that aren’t going to be passed.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign Up Now For Our Bracket ChallengeEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch