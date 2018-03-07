Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – For a second day, a Broward grand jury heard testimony behind closed doors against Nikolas Cruz, the confessed gunman who shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Valentine’s Day.

Wednesday afternoon they issued their indictment which included 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Grand Jury Indicts Cruz

Among the witnesses who testified before the panel on Wednesday were James and Kimberly Snead.

The Sneads took Cruz in last November after his mother died. In interviews since the shooting, they’ve said that Cruz, 19, showed no warning signs that he was about to do harm to himself or others. They’ve also said the person who went to his former school and killed those people was not the man that they knew.

“There testimony is secret, I can’t tell you the content of their testimony, but I can say they were cooperative. The grand jury asked them inciteful questions and they answered them to the best of their ability,” said the Sneads’ lawyer Jim Lewis.

On Tuesday the grand jury heard testimony from six witnesses including the lead detective, crime scene analysts, and the Uber driver who drove Crus to the school’s campus that day.

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder hours after the shooting, but before the case could move forward state prosecutors had to file formal charges.

Cruz’s attorneys say his client is willing to plead guilty if the death penalty is taken off the table, according to the public defender’s office representing him. State Attorney Michael J. Satz has said in the past that this “certainly is the type of case the death penalty was designed for” but a decision to seek it would only be made after consulting with all the victims’ families.