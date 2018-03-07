Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Graco is recalling one of its high chair models because it may tip over.

The Table2Table 6-in-1 high chair was sold exclusively at Walmart between October of 2016 and December of 2017.

One of the rear legs may turn out of position, causing the chair to become unstable.

Click Here For More Details About The Recall

Parents of five children say theirs tipped over, which resulted in injuries.

Graco says if you have that high chair, stop using it immediately and contact the company for a free repair kit at 800-345-4109 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday, or online at www.gracobaby.com.

The recall affects about 36,000 high chairs.