Filed Under:Consumer, High Chair, High Chair Recall, Local TV, Recall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Graco is recalling one of its high chair models because it may tip over.

high chair recall Graco Announces Voluntary High Chair Recall, 5 Kids Hurt

(Source: Graco)

The Table2Table 6-in-1 high chair was sold exclusively at Walmart between October of 2016 and December of 2017.

One of the rear legs may turn out of position, causing the chair to become unstable.

Click Here For More Details About The Recall

Parents of five children say theirs tipped over, which resulted in injuries.

Graco says if you have that high chair, stop using it immediately and contact the company for a free repair kit at 800-345-4109 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday, or online at www.gracobaby.com.

The recall affects about 36,000 high chairs.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign Up Now For Our Bracket ChallengeEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch