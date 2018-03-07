Filed Under:Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, School Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will meet with the students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Wednesday as they head back to class for their first full day of school.

The school has been on a modified half day schedule since last Wednesday, with much of the time devoted to helping students begin the process of healing.

On Tuesday, it was announced that they will be exempt from taking all state-required standardized tests this school year. The exemption was tacked onto an education bill approved by state lawmakers.

The school district requested the exemption because it would help with the healing process.

Comments
  1. Mark Potter says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:22 am

    This should be good, as she sticks her paw into the beehive.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign Up Now For Our Bracket ChallengeEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch