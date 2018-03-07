Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will meet with the students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Wednesday as they head back to class for their first full day of school.
The school has been on a modified half day schedule since last Wednesday, with much of the time devoted to helping students begin the process of healing.
On Tuesday, it was announced that they will be exempt from taking all state-required standardized tests this school year. The exemption was tacked onto an education bill approved by state lawmakers.
The school district requested the exemption because it would help with the healing process.
This should be good, as she sticks her paw into the beehive.