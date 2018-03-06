Filed Under:Guns, Local TV, Miami Beach, Weapons Cache

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach man is facing a number of charges after police found his weapons cache during a disturbance call.

jaime gonzalez Weapons Cache Uncovered During Miami Beach Disturbance Call

Jaime Gonzalez (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

Police were called to an apartment complex on Island Avenue where after a tenant called and complained that another tenant, 38-year-old Jaime Gonzalez, had attacked her and was threatening to kill her and others.

Police say Gonzalez was acting strangely when the officers arrived and threatened them as well. He was taken into custody on an involuntary mental health hold/evaluation under the Baker Act.

photo mar 05 2 29 22 pm Weapons Cache Uncovered During Miami Beach Disturbance Call

Cache of weapons found in apartment of Jaime Gonzalez on Miami Beach. (Courtesy: Miami Beach Police Department)

Inside Gonzalez’s residence, police found six rifles, three shotguns, 11 pistols, and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition.

One of the pistols turned out to be stolen and one of the shotguns had an illegal short barrel.

The woman who called the police told them that Gonzalez had raped her several days earlier.

Gonzalez has been charged with false imprisonment, sexual battery, battery, theft, and possession of a short barrel shotgun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign Up Now For Our Bracket ChallengeEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch