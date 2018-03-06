Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach man is facing a number of charges after police found his weapons cache during a disturbance call.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Island Avenue where after a tenant called and complained that another tenant, 38-year-old Jaime Gonzalez, had attacked her and was threatening to kill her and others.

Police say Gonzalez was acting strangely when the officers arrived and threatened them as well. He was taken into custody on an involuntary mental health hold/evaluation under the Baker Act.

Inside Gonzalez’s residence, police found six rifles, three shotguns, 11 pistols, and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition.

One of the pistols turned out to be stolen and one of the shotguns had an illegal short barrel.

The woman who called the police told them that Gonzalez had raped her several days earlier.

Gonzalez has been charged with false imprisonment, sexual battery, battery, theft, and possession of a short barrel shotgun.