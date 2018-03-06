Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two Miami-Dade police officers were injured in a fatal crash in remote southwest Miami-Dade.

The accident happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of SW 147th Avenue and SW 260th Street.

Police confirm one man who was driving a white Nissan was killed in the crash.

The two injured officers were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At the time of the crash, the officers were on a routine patrol and not responding to call, according to the police, so there were no flashing lights or siren. The officer at the wheel was a field training officer with six years of experience and the other officer was new to the force.

According to the police, the officers’ cruiser was traveling westbound on SW 260th Street and they had a stop sign at the intersection. The Nissan was traveling south on SW 147th Avenue and did not have a stop sign.

An investigation is underway as to what led up to the crash and who was at fault.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.