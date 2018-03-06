Filed Under:Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, School Shooting

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – A big night ahead in New York City for some students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Tuesday night they are set to perform at Carnegie Hall.

Students in the Wind Symphony Band say their music has helped them cope with the events of the past couple of weeks.

The band was actually invited last year. Band director Alex Kaminsky said he almost canceled the trip after the shooting but ultimately decided to keep it on the schedule.

“It became evident to me that these kids needed to get together to play. After we did that, and I saw their eyes and how they were transformed when we started rehearsing again, that’s when I realized we have to go,” he said.

Some of the band’s students were in the band room when the shooting happened. They said they find comfort just being with each other.

