TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School could be exempt from taking all state-required standardized tests this school year in the wake of the Valentine’s Day massacre.

The exemption was tacked onto an education bill approved by state legislators.

The bill does allow students to take the reading, writing and math tests known as the FSAs, or Florida Standard Assessments, if they wish.

Legislators say Stoneman Douglas students missed too many days to be properly assessed.

It also means the high school keeps its current “A” rating even if many or all of the students decide to skip the exams.

In addition, all current students will also be exempt from fees for the Advanced Placement program and the SAT exam or to send their scores to colleges for the rest of their high school years.

The school district asked for the exemption to help with the healing process.

The proposal still needs to be approved by the House and signed by Gov. Rick Scott.

Stoneman Douglas is consistently one of the top performing high schools in Broward County. It has received an A or B grade every year since 2001 and an A every year since 2011.

Students missed eight days in February after the shooting and have had shorter days since they returned to class Feb. 28. Students will start attending full days again on Wednesday.