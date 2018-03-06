Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man has been charged in the stabbing death of a restaurant security guard in southwest Miami-Dade.

On February 23, Luis Gomez Hernandez and another man stopped by La Orquidea Restaurant, at 10827 SW 40 Street, for a bite.

The restaurant’s security guard, 43-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez, recognized the men from previous incidents at the restaurant and asked them to leave. He then escorted them away from the restaurant’s front door into the parking lot.

As Rodriguez spoke to the other man, Hernandez, 33, came up behind him and stabbed the guard in the chest. The two fought and Hernandez was stabbed multiple times.

Rodriguez died on the scene. Hernandez was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center. When he was released Monday, he was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.