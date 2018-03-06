Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — Oprah Winfrey appeared on CBS This Morning Tuesday to preview her upcoming “60 Minutes” segment on early trauma. A leading authority on childhood trauma tells Oprah that adverse events in a child’s development increase the child’s chances of experiencing physical, social and mental problems later in life.

Winfrey speaks to Dr. Bruce Perry, a psychiatrist and neuroscientist who authorities have consulted on high-profile events, such as school shootings.

Oprah also spoke about the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and why she was motivated to support the Never Again movement which was born from that tragedy.

“I believe that just like the civil rights movement, it was the young people who said we’ve had enough. It was the young people who said, ‘We are not going to tolerate what our parents have’. And I believe that we are on the verge of something really big.”

Oprah donatedg 500-thousand dollars to the cause to help kids get to the March For Our Lives in Washington D.C. on March 24th but says she won’t attend.

“I’m not planning to be at the march because the march should be about the children,” she explained.

Other high profile celebrities who have donated to the cause include George and Amal Clooney, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, Jeffrey & Marilyn Katzenberg and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen just to name a few.

The March For Our Lives demonstration was organized by five Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who survived the mass shooting that left 17 people dead. It is a demonstration through the streets of Washington D.C. where participants will demand their lives and safety become a priority and to end gun violence and mass shootings in schools.

Local rallies will also be organized in cities throughout the U.S. including here in South Florida.

Click here to find a rally near you.