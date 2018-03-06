Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has done an about-face when it comes to players wanting to take a knee during the National Anthem.

At an event in New York Monday night, Ross said this season “all of our players will be standing,” according to the New York Daily News.

Julius Thomas, Michael Thomas, and Kenny Stills were the Dolphins players that participated in the kneeling protests last season.

Ross who originally supported the players who chose to participate. He said he changed his mind because he felt that the message being sent by taking a knee could be interpreted as a protest against “support of our country and the military.”