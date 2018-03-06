Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A South Florida girl is about to get her big break as the critically acclaimed Broadway musical ‘Waitress’ rolls into town next month.

Casting directors held auditions Tuesday at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts for the touring production of the Tony nominated play.

With music by Sara Bareilles, ‘Waitress’ tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker stuck in a loveless marriage. Her only salvation is her daughter Lulu.

Casting Director Kyra Kennedy held auditions for dozens of 4 and 5 year old girls for the role of Lulu.

They cast a new Lulu in each city the show rolls into in order to avoid having small children on the road, and to involve the local communities in the show.

Dozens of young Lulu’s showed up Tuesday for a chance at the role and a chance at stardom.

Their one line, which takes place during the finale scene, is “Hi Mama!” and then a run into the mother’s awaiting arms.

Kennedy said she’s looking for confident young girls, who can pay attention and won’t cry.

Four-year-old aspiring stage star Radley said she had an” amazing time” as she loved being on the big stage.

Four-year-old Rosangela said she was “not nervous one bit” while another 4-year-old name Emma said her dream is to be on stage.

‘Waitress’ will be at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts April 11- 22.

