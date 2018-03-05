Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In the wake of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz hosted a roundtable to discuss gun control.

Wasserman Schultz (FL-23) says it’s critical that the community come together to discuss solutions to gun violence after the shooting that left 14 children and 3 faculty members dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day.

The roundtable, held at her office in Sunrise on Monday, brought together a task force of community leaders, school board members, cops, clergy and students calling for more gun control than is being considered in Tallahassee and given some lip service in Washington, D.C.

“We have to do something about guns. We have to ban semi-automatic assault rifles. We have to ban high-capacity magazines,” said Wasserman Schultz.

Among those saying #NeverAgain were students from Stoneman Douglas High.

“I wouldn’t wish this upon my worst enemy. I had to hide behind desks and hold the hands of my classmates, shaking and praying, hearing the gunshots outside of my door,” said Meiling Hoshing, a junior at Stoneman Douglas High.

Megan Hobson was shot with an AK-47 and was nearly killed in a Hialeah drive-by six years ago. She too was at the roundtable.

“This is enough and we’re not going to have your simple excuses or simple solution that you think is solving our problem. That is not going to solve it and I think that it’s hard for us to stand here and not be angry,” said Hobson.

The young people and adults they’re pulling along with them are vowing to keep the Never Again movement going and going after elected leaders they believe are not leading.

City leaders who attended Monday’s roundtable included the mayors of Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Aventura, and Dania Beach.

Representatives of the Department of Children and Families, Moms Demand Action and League of Women Voters also attended the roundtable.

If you want to join in the conversation, click here to contact your Florida senators and representatives.