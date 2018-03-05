Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Police surrounded the parking lot of a ‘Rooms To Go’ near the Sawgrass Mills mall Monday morning and closed off a section of Flamingo Road as they moved in to capture a murder suspect.

Chopper4 over the scene found a Sunrise police SWAT truck focused on a van in the parking lot. The van matched the description of one driven by Pedro Torres who’s wanted for the murder of his 45-year-old wife Vicky in Vero Beach.

With guns drawn, officers tried to make contact with the person in the van. They then used a robot to take a peek inside and found that the person was no longer alive.

Detectives believe Torres killed his wife and then fled to South Florida, according to the sheriff’s office, because he was known to frequently visit Broward County.

Neighbors say Torres kept to himself, seemed possessive of his wife and three kids, and acted paranoid at times.

The three children, according to neighbors, are now staying with relatives.