MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed in an early morning wrong-way crash in Miami.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on 7th Avenue.

Police say the driver of a silver car was heading north and slammed head-on into red SUV near 77th Avenue which was in a southbound lane.

The driver of the silver vehicle died. The driver and passenger in the red SUV were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.