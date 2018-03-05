Filed Under:Hit & Run, Hit-and-run, Local TV, Rielle Creighton

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed in a fiery crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The overnight crash happened on the Killian Parkway at 97th Court, just south of the Don Shula Expressway.

On impact, the car caught on fire, the driver was trapped inside.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, it was too late.

Friends of the driver who went to the scene said she was a 17-year-old girl.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash as a possible hit and run.

